Mumbai: Nurse kills self two days ahead of wedding anniversary in Mira Road

Just two days prior to her wedding anniversary, a 25-year-old nurse committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging from a ceiling fan at a Mira Road apartment where she resided with her husband. A team from the Kashimira police station immediately rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. The body has been sent to the government hospital in Bhayander for an autopsy.

Confirming the incident, Senior Inspector Vaibhav Shingare said, "No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in the matter."

According to the police, deceased Priyanka Shirodkar was working as a nurse in Bhakti Vidhanta hospital's ICU department. Her husband Shripat Shirodkar is a dialysis technician at the same hospital. Both of them were staying in a rented apartment at Mira Road. On the day of the incident, Priyanka had her weekly off, and she had also asked her husband not to go for work. Deciding to stay back, he called one of his colleagues and asked him to take charge of his work for the day. Soon after he went out to buy chicken for lunch. On returning, when he knocked on the door, Priyanka did not open it. He immediately messaged her on WhatsApp, which she checked, but did not respond. He sent her some more messages, but this time she did not even check them.

In the meantime, Shripat started banging on the door and called the neighbours for help to break it open. On entering the flat, he found Priyanka hanging from the ceiling fan. Though she was immediately rushed to the Bhakti Vidhanta hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer from Kashimira police station said, "Priyanka's parents passed away long ago. Her uncle had raised her. Her relatives wanted her husband to have a house in Mumbai. But Priyanka and Shripat fell in love with each other and got married. As they were staying in a rented apartment, Priyanka often pushed him to buy a house, but Shripat always told her they were not in a position to get one. Maybe she was upset over this and hence, took the extreme step."

20-year-old girl jumps off sixth floor

In another suicide case on Wednesday, a 20-year-old girl from Dindoshi jumped from the sixth floor of the building where she was residing with her parents and sisters. The deceased has been identified as Ranu Izhar Ahmed Beig. Police said three months ago she had tried to kill herself, but was saved by family members. On the day of the incident, she stepped out from the flat and jumped off the sixth floor. Though residents immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

