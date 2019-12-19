Mumbai nurse, stripped and paraded in Dhule, wants euthanasia

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 50-year-old nurse from Navi Mumbai whose clothes were torn and who was paraded by a group of people over a property dispute has demanded euthanasia for herself over the deep humiliation. Last week, a group of people allegedly barged into her house located inside the CD Deore English High School campus and tried to rape her. When she escaped and ran out, her assaulters, including women, tore her clothes and paraded her for 1.5km in Mhasdi village, Dhule.

The incident was caught in CCTV cameras based on which the Dhule police have registered an FIR and have made two arrests already.

The woman's daughter said that her mother had visited her hometown after a long time to attend a relative's wedding.

"She was alone on the day of the incident as dad has gone out for some work. In the afternoon, around 30 to 40 people came to our home and started beating our domestic help. When my mother went to find out what was happening, she was attacked by the mob, her clothes torn, and she was beaten mercilessly. She was deliberately attacked on her private parts," the daughter said.

A group of tribal women, too, joined the men in parading the victim, the daughter said.

The woman has accused her relatives Satish Deore, his wife Ujwala Deore

"She was begging the villagers for help but they were busy taking pictures and shooting videos," she added.

The woman is currently admitted to a hospital in Dhule for treatment but is "extremely traumatised after the incident and has developed suicidal tendencies, and is asking for physician-assisted suicide," her daughter said.

"My mother has been hiding her face from us ever since the incident. She asked me for euthanasia," she added.

The family registered an FIR with Sakhari police station against 12 people who the victim could identify and relatives who orchestrated the attack.

Relatives named in FIR

Among the relatives named in the FIR are the principal of CD Deore English High School, his wife, a teacher in the same school and others.

Narendra Deore and his wife Varsha Deore



"They had been eying my father's property in Dhule but the matter was sub-judice and the court recently ruled in our favour," the daughter said.

Superintendent of Police, Dhule (Rural) Vishwas Pandhare said, "The hunt to nab other accused is underway."

12

No. of people booked for assaulting, parading the nurse on Dec 12

1.5 km

Distance for which the woman was paraded

