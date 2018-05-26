Mumbai: Off on vacation? Here's how you can trick thieves, says Govandi police

Govandi police put up poster in Chembur to make people aware of robbers' modus operandi, and what citizens can do to safeguard themselves as well as their houses



The poster put up by the Govandi police in Chembur

Keep the lights in your house on and hang some clothes out to dry - these are some of the tips the Govandi police have for citizens headed out of the city for a vacation to mislead thieves.

In a bid to lessen the number house break-ins during the holiday season (April-May-June), the police have put up a poster in Chembur listing out dos and don'ts for Mumbaikars. The poster advises people to be cautious and put up CCTV cameras, if possible, and hide the DVR/NVR, as thieves have stolen that too in the past. "Do not keep more than necessary jewellery in the house; keep it in a bank locker or with trusted neighbours or relatives," it adds.

The police have also told people not to display jewellery while going to marriages and other such functions, and to call up on 100, 103 or 1098, if they see anything suspicious.

While warning people not to keep their doors open while sleeping, they have also advised to not lock the main door, and instead, just put a latch to confuse criminals. Senior inspector Shashikant Mane said the reason for putting up the poster was to warn people and make them understand the modus operandi of thieves. He added it has helped as no house break-in has been recorded at his police station for the last many days.

Spokesperson for the Mumbai Police Sachin Patil said all police stations have been taking precautions, considering the local conditions, to ensure control and reduce crime, particularly during these months when families go out of town.

