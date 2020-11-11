Mumbai: Officials successfully reunite lost leopard cub with its mom

The cub was administered with saline as doctors found him a little weak

In what can be called the first successful reunion of a leopard cub with its mother, the two were brought together inside Tulsi Range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Monday.

"On November 9, a three-to-four-month leopard cub was located near Kalamabacha Fonda — a small hamlet near Akurli Malad in the Tulsi Range. The cub was moved to a secure location by the rapid response team, citing the safety of people there," G Mallikarjun, SGNP Director and Chief Conservator of Forest told mid-day.

Veterinary Officer Shailesh Pethe examined the cub and as it was weak, it was administered with saline and kept under observation. Later in the evening, it was taken to the same location, where its mother took it away around 9 pm.

"An outstanding team effort by staff from Tulsi Range, Rapid Response team SGNP, Biologist Nikit Surve and Honorary Wildlife Warden of Mumbai Suburbs Mayur Kamath ensured that the cub was reunited with its mother in the least possible time with minimum disturbance," added Mallikarjun. Kamath said, "The reuniting teams ensured that it reunited within 70-100 metres from the same spot where it was found. Cooperation of locals proved phenomenal in this case."

In December 2019, mid-day had reported on SGNP officials' unsuccessful effort at reuniting a cub with its mother in Yeoor range.

