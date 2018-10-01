Mumbai: Oktoberfest just got better with these sweet offers for beer

things-to-do

Celebrate Oktober fest and make the most of these offers and specials at city watering holes

For: The funky yayger bierster, a Jägermeister-infused lager that’s sure to lift your mood at an unlimited offer worth Rs 999.

ON October 1 to 15, 4.30 pm to 1.30 am

AT Verbena – Brewpub and Skygarden, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills

CALL 33956113

For: The true festival experience. Drop in at this Andheri eatery, which will set up a selfie booth, game booths, and offer beer-tasting aprons and traditional Oktoberfest hats too.

TILL October 7, 11 am to 11 pm

AT Loco Loca, Sab TV Lane, Andheri Lokhandwala

CALL 9137528772

For: A taste of unique brews such as spark a citrusy Belgian wit, diablo an Irish red ale with hints of caramel and halcyon, a fruity German hefeweizen with a banana-clove finish. They also have dishes like beer-braised tandoori pork chops.

ON October 3 to 31

AT Drinkery 51, BKC

CALL 33951582

For: A spunky beer and burger menu that has been specially curated for the festival. It features burgers like the death grip, belly of the boar, boar belly tossed in Kerala spices and Parsi style mutton boti topped with sali. Wash the delish dishes down with draughts or Mexican lagers.

TILL October 19, 9 am to 1 am

AT Social (all outlets)

CALL 7506394239 (Colaba)

For: A boozy night under Rs 500. Opt for the unlimited refill offer on craft beers fetauring side car, white zen, dopple and IPA.

TILL October 31, 4 pm to 1 am

AT Mansion Bar and Lounge, O2 Commercial Towers, Mulund West.

CALL 8976016661

For: Multiple offers that keep changing every hour such as one-plus-one on IMFL beer pints at Rs 299 at 1 pm, tap beer at Rs 199 at 3 pm, beer cocktails at Rs 199 through the day and one-plus-one on beer pitchers on Thursdays.

TILL October 15, 1 pm to 1 am

AT Blanco Bar and Eatery (both outlets)

CALL 30151144 (Andheri West)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates