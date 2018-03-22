Mumbai: Ola calls off strike but Uber continues

Sources said that a meeting with the Uber team was expected on Thursday and a decision would be taken in the matter only after that.



After extensive discussions on Wednesday, the Maharshtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS) withdrew the strike only for the Ola drivers, but said that it would continue for Uber. Sources said that a meeting with the Uber team was expected on Thursday and a decision would be taken in the matter only after that.

MNS leaders said that the demands that have been accepted by Ola include reinstating blacklisted drivers (those without criminal cases against them) and use of Marathi language for communication.

A letter, which mentions that Ola would re-enter into driver partner agreements as per the company policy, in order to facilitate on-boarding of those drivers who have no criminal cases against them, was given to the Andheri police station in the presence of MNS leader Sanjay Naik.

Speaking to mid-day, an Ola spokesperson said, "The strike is being called off with immediate effect." He also added, "The company apologises to all its customers for the inconvenience caused due to factors which were beyond its control. Our cabs will get back on roads as fast as possible. Thank you for your continued trust and understanding."

