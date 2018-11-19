Mumbai: Ola drivers to strike with 'morcha' today

national

Several cab drivers had suffered during the first round of the nearly fortnight-long strike before Diwali. Representational Image

The app-based cabs will be on strike again on Monday, thanks to the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, a trade union led by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has allegedly forced cabbies to strike.

Several cab drivers expressed that they did not want to go on strike, but are being forced to do so purely due to the fear of their vehicle being vandalised. Several cab drivers had suffered during the first round of the nearly fortnight-long strike before Diwali.

On Monday, the party has organised a cab morcha which will start from the Bharatmata Cinema in Parel and end at Mantralayam, to press for their demands which include better fare structure and prices that sync with fuel rates. If the police stop the cabs, the morcha will continue on foot, according to a note from the party union. Avinash Shenoy, who works at a bank and regularly commutes in cabs said, "This is purely bullying and such parties should introspect before calling such strikes. The drivers are dependent on their daily income and if politicians start playing games like this, the app-based cab drivers will end up like mill workers."

Ola said in a statement, "At Ola, the interests and overall welfare of our driver partners is of paramount importance; making it possible for millions of customers to move around conveniently and safely. Our policies and partner support system are designed to help driver partners function like entrepreneur. We are expecting all our driver partners to ply on the platform as usual, as they have been proudly doing over the years in Mumbai, and appeal to them and consumers to not pay attention to any rumours."

