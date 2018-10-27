Mumbai: Ola, Uber drivers to remain offline over the weekend, too

national

With no breakthrough yet, the strike seems likely to continue over the weekend in Mumbai as pressure from unions mount

Talks between the drivers' union and government failed to find a solution

Confusion prevailed among drivers, with even fewer cabs plying on Friday. Commuters continued to suffer as the app-based companies' strike entered its fifth day, with managements saying they were getting complaints of unions intimidating drivers.

With no breakthrough yet on the issue, the strike seems likely to continue over the weekend. A lot of drivers on Friday had received messages on WhatsApp saying that the strike had been called off. Confusion ensued as some drivers had not received any message and insisted that the strike was on. Sunil Borkar, secretary, Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, a union of app-based cab drivers led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mumbai president Sachin Ahir, said the strike was still on.

A flyer, who had just landed in Mumbai, tweeted saying he had arrived more than an hour ago but could not manage transport owing to the Ola and Uber strike. He said prepaid taxis were available either, and rickshaw queues were ridiculously long. "Looks like I'm walking to the station," he had tweeted.

While many cabbies remained offline, kaali-peeli cabs and cool cabs cashed in on the deficit. In fact, the Maharashtra government had suggested that app-based cabbies convert their cabs into cool cabs so that they come under the purview of the transport department. The city taxi scheme 2017 was brought in to monitor aggregators, but the companies got a stay on it.

