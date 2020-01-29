Mumbai: Ola, Uber may be your only options for late-night travel

As per mid-day's visit to city malls on the first night of Mumbai 24, it appears travellers will have to rely on radio cabs like Ola and Uber and the handful of black-yellow cabs that ply post-midnight. The BEST, railways and taxi unions said they do not have immediate plans to run additional services in sync with Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray's nightlife plan.

"BEST already plies buses till 1 am and many routes start early. Also, two routes, No. 66 and 1 limited, have been running throughout the night for 20 years. Night buses will not generate additional revenue. We will assess the situation and take a call on additional services," BEST chairman Anil Patankar said.

Mumbai Taximen's Union's Anthony Quadros told mid-day that traditional taxis were already available at night and there was a midnight fare in place. "Taxis are usually found at night outside busy railway stations and airports. Morning taxis begin plying at 5.30 am," he said. Asked if there was any plan to reduce night fares to boost the plan, Quadros said, "Why should we bear losses?"

Both Western Railway and Central Railway officials said trains are running for over 22 hours and there are no plans to run extra services.

