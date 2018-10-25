Mumbai: Ola, Uber strike on for fourth consecutive day, S3 to rescue

national

With Ola and Uber continuing for the fourth consecutive day, the cab-hailing app S3, introduced in May this year, came to the rescue

Representational picture

Commuters will have to battle surge pricing on Thursday as well, with the strike by drivers of cab aggregators Ola and Uber continuing for the fourth consecutive day. Sunil Borkar, secretary of the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, a union of app-based cab drivers told mid-day that the strike would continue. "Our top leaders will arrive on Thursday for a meeting on the issue," he said.

On Wednesday, commuters still using the apps found fewer cabs. "Many kaali-peeli cabs were also overcharging," said commuter Aparna Jain. However, the cab-hailing app S3, introduced in May this year, came to the rescue. "I was looking for an Ola or Uber cab for 30 minutes on Wednesday and finally decided to try the S3 app. I got a cab within minutes and that, too, at normal rates," said Arvind Sherigar, who travels to Goregaon from Sion daily.

