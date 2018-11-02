Mumbai: Ola, Uber strike set to intensify, drivers plan morcha outside Shiv Sena chief's house

national

After cab aggregators' managements refused to meet striking drivers; they plan to boost protests, to hold morcha outside Shiv Sena chief's house

Some Uber, Ola drivers who took out their vehicles were beaten up and their cars damaged

The cab aggregators strike in the city got more complicated as it entered the 11th day yesterday, as Ola and Uber managements refused to meet the striking drivers and their labour union representatives, leading to more confusion. The protesters had pinned their hopes on yesterday's meeting to end the stalemate. The strike will continue on Friday with plans to intensify protests, and morchas outside the Shiv Sena chief's house.

"When we went for negotiations, we were stopped by the police who announced through a microphone that the offices were shut, and that the companies would not negotiate any further. What had transpired in the past few days was final and there would be no further talks," a driver said. The driver partners wanted restructuring of the base fare and changes in the waiting time policy. The cab managements sought one more day as they needed to consult their board of directors, but did not turn up.

"No one is looking into our demands, not even Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote, who belongs to the Shiv Sena. Hence, we plan to take our driver partners outside Matoshree, the Sena chief's home," a labour union leader said. A few of them also tried to block traffic at the gates of Mantralaya. Meanwhile, some cab drivers who took out their vehicles for business were intimidated and assaulted, with their vehicles damaged, too, in some instances.

