Mumbai: Ola, Uber to strike from Sunday midnight

App-based private cabs may go off the roads from Sunday midnight as the transport wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has called for an indefinite strike from Monday. Their demands include, getting companies to give them an assured business of Rs 1.25 lakh and reinstating wrongly blacklisted drivers, among others.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS) addressed a press meet on Saturday announcing an "offline protest" too, which means that no driver will log-in to their cabs to accept bookings. "Drivers will neither log in nor accept bookings," Sanjay Naik, president of MNVS, said.

