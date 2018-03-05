Mumbai: Old heritage Sewri railway footbridge brought down

The old heritage Sewri railway footbridge was brought down on Sunday to make way for a new and bigger bridge

Pic/Ashish Raje

The old heritage Sewri railway footbridge was brought down on Sunday to make way for a new and bigger bridge. The old bridge that was demolished, was an important link with the Great Indian Peninsula Railway Company, India's first railway, and had inscriptions dated 1897, stating - Built by the Joseph Westwood and Company Limited. Joseph Westwood and Company Limited functioned at Napier Yard in England where the bridge had been originally built and shipped for Bombay railway.

It is the same place where once the largest iron ship of those days, the SS Great Eastern, designed by legendary engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, had been built. This was the only remaining railway footbridge from the Joseph Westwood Company in Mumbai.

