Mumbai: Old ones out, JJ Hospital brings in remote-controlled beds to ICU

Out with the old, in with the new" seems to be JJ Hospital's latest motto. The administration has upgraded hospital's Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) with electronically-powered beds.

On Friday, all 15 of the old, worn down beds — whose height and position had to be adjusted manually by the doctors themselves — were replaced by 15 brand new ones, which are remote controlled. The latest addition cuts down the manual labour on part of the doctors.

Speaking with mid-day, a resident doctor at JJ Hospital said, "Think of this as an upgrade. Up until now, JJ Hospital was considered to be behind private hospitals in terms of critical care. For example, with our older beds, everything had to be done manually. One would have to adjust the height of the bed and fix it using a bolt-like system. The new beds are all remote-controlled; this enables us to easily adjust the height of the bed and prop up the patient whenever we need."

The new beds for the MICU are said to cost around Rs 1.2 lakh each.

