Ranji Trophy: Mumbai on back foot vs Saurashtra on Day 1

Rajkot: Saurashtra's slow left-arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja snared five wickets to leave Mumbai tottering at 249-8 on Day One of their Elite Group 'B' Ranji Trophy match here on Tuesday. Had Sarfaraz Khan yet again not rescued Mumbai after they suffered a top-order collapse with a 78, the 41-times Ranji champions would have been in an even more precarious position in what is a must-win game for them. Jadeja (5-90) rattled Mumbai top-order and among his wickets were Jay Bista (43), Bhupen Lalwani (25), Siddesh Lad (13) and rival skipper Aditya Tare (10).

Opting to bat at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Mumbai openers Bista and Lalwani (25) failed to convert their starts. The duo put up 62 for the first wicket before Bista was trapped in front of the wicket by Jadeja.

Senior-pro Suryakumar Yadav fell for a first-ball duck after being trapped in front of the wicket by Prerak Mankad as Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 63-2. Soon, it became 74-3 after Jadeja removed Lalwani, who gave a sitter at mid-off.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claimed 5-90

Crisis man Siddhesh Lad (13) had on several occasions in the past took his team out of rubble, but failed to do so on Tuesday. He became Jadeja's third's victim after the bowler trapped him in front of the wicket to leave the visitors teetering at 88-4. Then Sarfaraz (78 off 126 balls; 9x4 and 2x6) and all-rounder Shams Mulani (59 not out off 171 balls; 6x4; 2x6) steadied the ship with their 109-run stand for the fifth wicket. They ensured that Mumbai took lunch and tea without losing any further wickets. Sarfaraz, who took his team out of trouble in the last two matches, again played a matured and responsible knock.

