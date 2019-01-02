Mumbai: One dead, one injured after accident on Dindoshi Flyover

One died and another lost his hand after their vehicle met with an accident at Dindoshi Flyover on Western Express Highway. The accident occurred on December 31, 2018.

According to the police, three friends who reside in Dahisar and Vasai and work in the same back office company located at Grant Road in South Mumbai, planned a party on New Year's Eve in Worli. They celebrated the night and had decided to go home by train but since it was late, they opted to hire a taxi.

Since it was late at night, there was less traffic on the road. The cab driver was speeding and when they reached the Dindoshi flyover, he lost control and the taxi dashed the left side of the protection wall of the flyover.

The impact of the accident was very high and Priyank Mishra (24) who was seated next to the driver and had kept his left hand on the window. Due to the collision, his hand was cut in the process.

Amit Singh (22) who was seated behind Priyank had severe injuries and died on the spot. Their third friend, who was seated beside him and the driver, remained safe.

As the police station is very close to the accident spot, the staff immediately reached there and took them to Shatabdi Hospital where Amit was declared dead. Mishra's family took him to another private hospital.

An FIR was registered at Dindoshi police station under sections 304 (A), 279, 337, 338 of Indian Penal Code and various sections of Motor Vehicle Act. Police arrested the taxi driver and he was produced before the court where he was remanded in custody.