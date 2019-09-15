Mumbai: One dead, one injured after rock falls at tunneling site of Metro 3

Two workers met with an accident on Saturday that took place at the tunnelling site of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro line three which claimed the life of one. The other worker is said to be stable. The accident happened when the workers were breaking rocks with a splitter. A piece of rock fell from the tunnel inside trapping two labourers.

The rescue operation was started by removing the huge rock with the help of power pack and both were shifted to the hospital. According to officials, one person is stable and under treatment while the other was declared dead by the doctor.

It is said that the incident is being investigated by the contractors and by the General Consultants of MMRC and all remedial measures will be taken as required. The official said that the family of the deceased will be compensated.

