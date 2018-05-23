Mumbai: One dies as part of house collapses during demolition drive

According to BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the incident happened around 6 pm, when the owner of a two-storey structure at Gajanan Colony, Plot Number 2, Abdul Hamid Marg, Govandi, was demolishing it



Representational Image

One person died and another was injured after part of a house collapsed on them during demolition work in Govandi on Tuesday evening. According to BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the incident happened around 6 pm, when the owner of a two-storey structure at Gajanan Colony, Plot Number 2, Abdul Hamid Marg, Govandi, was demolishing it.

During the action, part of the house collapsed on two labourers who were inside it. An official said locals rescued them and sent them to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. However one of them, Vijaykumar Rajpal, 33, was declared dead on arrival, and the other person sustained minor injuries. The fire brigade had sent one vehicle and personnel for the rescue. BMC officials are checking whether the demolition was legal.

