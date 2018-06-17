Mumbai: One dies in Borvli building fire

Laxmi Yarola' 35' survived and is currently stable. "The deceased didn’t suffer any burns' but it seems that she inhaled a lot of smoke'" said a source from the hospital.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 pm on Saturday. Two fire engines' two tankers and one rescue van were instantly rushed to the spot by the Borivli Fire Brigade. It took officials nearly 30 minutes to douse the flames. While investigation is underway' prima facie it looks like a spark in the electric wires caused the fire' stated fire officials. The deceased has been identified as Jaya Ghasariya' 55' who was declared brought dead at Shatabdi Hospital.

A level two fire broke out in two residential apartments - one on the first floor and the other on the eighth floor - of Dharmakshetra building in Borivali’s Shimpoli area. While one person died' another one is recuperating at a nearby hospital.

Things to do prevent casualty in case of fire in high rise



Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav

Keep fire exits, refuge areas obstruction-free

In most cases, residents or society people store all combustible materials like furniture, plastics, and cardboard in the fire exit area. Due to lack of awareness, the refuge area is locked or converted into some other space. It’s the designated empty space on the seventh or the ninth floor for gathering in case of fire. The compounds of buildings should be kept clear for free movement for the firefighting vehicle.

Install fire-fighting and detection systems

Fire alarms, wet risers, smoke detectors, sprinklers and fire extinguishers are much needed. In many buildings these facilities, though installed, don’t work when required. This leads to fire spreading faster. Functioning of this equipment can lower fire damages up to 60 per cent.

Fire resistant materials for interiors

Usually, materials such as textiles and wood, which are highly combustible, are used for interiors. To tackle this, one can use fire resistant paint or materials, especially on doors. These can play a crucial role since they can prevent fire from reaching neighbouring flats.

Regular fire drills

The above won’t be of use if people living or working in a high-rise don’t know how to react in case of a fire. Considering this, regular fire drills, at least twice a year, must be done to teach people how to escape and help others.

Building plans should be easily available to firemen

In case of fire, building plans are like boons for fire fighters. Due to intense smoke and heat, it is always difficult to move closer to the spot for firefighting. The plans help firefighters to move in the right direction and there will be less chance of getting trapped inside and losing their lives.

Experts say

PD Karguppikar' ex-chief fire officer' Mumbai Fire Brigade says' "In high-rises' more than 45 metres tall' there must be a dedicated lift for fire fighters. It is very difficult to climb down 30-40 floors. A functional internal firefighting system helps controlling the fire faster. Also' like in the West' there should be a separate fire brigade only for inspection of high-rises."