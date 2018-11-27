Mumbai: One killed after oil tanker bursts into flames at Wadala

national

After receiving information, the Mumbai police immediately cordoned off the area and fire trucks rushed to the spot to douse the flame

Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Wadala area after an oil tanker burst into flames after crashing underneath the city's overhead monorail line, resulting in the death of the tanker driver.

The incident took place last night around 10:47 pm at the Bhakti Park area. After receiving information, the police immediately cordoned off the area and fire trucks rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

"The tanker was filled with methanol and when we reached the spot it had toppled and was on fire. The driver of the tanker was charred to death. The situation is under control now," fire service officer AH Sawant told reporters in Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever