Mumbai: One killed, two injured after crane collides with Metro pillar

A 27-year-old woman was killed, and two others injured when a part of a crane collapsed on them after it accidentally hit the Metro rail pillar at Andheri East on Saturday morning. The deceased, identified as Falguni Patel, had celebrated her birthday with her friends and family only five hours before

the incident. The driver went absconding.

Patel, an event organiser, was the resident of Manubhai Compound at Chandivli, Sakinaka. In the incident, Patel's cousin Tulshi Patel and a rickshaw driver were injured. Both have been discharged from Cooper Hospital. Patel is survived by her parents, brother and a sister. Her brother Kishan Patel said, "I lost my sister due to the negligence of the crane driver. The crane was not fixed properly." Senior inspector Vijay Velge of Andheri police station said, "We have registered a case of rash driving and negligence."

