Mumbai: ONGC dismisses reports, says there was no gas leak in Navi Mumbai

A gas leak was reported on Wednesday in Uran, Navi Mumbai. According to the reports, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) shut down the area for the public as residents' started to panic. This is the second incident that took place in this month.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has dismissed reports of a gas leak on Wednesday morning at its plant in Uran allaying fear among villagers. They tweeted, 'At #ONGC Uran plant smell of hydrocarbon felt early Morning which was spread due to incessant rains. There is no leakage. All precautionary measures in place. Plant is running normal. There is nothing to panic.'

At #ONGC Uran plant smell of hydrocarbon felt early Morning which was spread due to incessant rains. There is no leakage. All precautionary measures in place. Plant is running normal.There is nothing to panic. @CMD_ONGC @pallab_ongc — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 25, 2019

Earlier, on September 3, a fire broke out in stormwater drainage where three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers - N A Nayka, S Paswan and S Khushwaha lost their lives in the incident. The fourth victim has been identified as ONGC's resident production superintendent C N Rao. The fire broke out in stormwater drainage around 7 am and was successfully doused within two hours.

