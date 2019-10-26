Mumbai: Only 16 city MLAs have higher education; 3 not completed SSC

Mumbaikars have a few lawyers, a few MBAs, a researcher and some others with higher education representing their assembly constituencies. However, they make up less than 50 per cent of the MLAs from the city.

Of the 36 MLAs, only 17 have completed their Masters in respective fields or have higher educational qualification. Among the rest, two have passed Std XII, 14 have finished their Std X while three didn't accomplish even SSC. Though educational qualification is not mandatory for MLA nominees, there has been a growing demand from the public for a qualified representative.

Among the 17 with higher qualifications are — Dr Bharati Lavhekar, from Versova, who holds a PhD degree from Marathwada University, Zeeshan Siddiqui from Bandra East has a degree in Business Management from London University, Amit Satam from Andheri West with Masters Degree in Management. Parag Alavani from Vile Parle constituency, Aditya Thackeray from Worli, Ashish Shelar from Bandra West, Rahul Navekar from Colaba and Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill hold a degree in Law.

Sunil Rane from Borivali, Manisha Choudhari from Dahisar, Prakash Surve from Magathane, Ravindra Waikar from Jogeshwari, Atul Bhatkalkar from Kandivali East, Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East, Abu Azami from Mankhurd, Varsha Gaikwad from Dharavi and Yamini Jadhav from Byculla have also declared in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission that they possess a bachelor's degree or above. Among the MLAs who didn't go for higher education, one mentioned in his affidavit that he "appeared" for HSC. Another wrote FYJC Science as his/her educational qualification.

4 of 6 corporators enter assembly

A total of 10 corporators from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contested in the assembly elections this year, but only four managed to register a victory. Rais Sheikh won from Govandi, Ramesh Korgaonkar from Bhandup, Dilip Lande from Chandivli and Parag Shah from Ghatkopar West. Six others who contested from their respective seats — Rajul Patel from Versova, Jagdish Ameen Kutty from Andheri East, Vitthal Lokare from Mankhurd, Asif Zakaria from Bandra West, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar from Bandra East and Geeta Gawli from Byculla were defeated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates