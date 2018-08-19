Mumbai: Only 34 percent IITians bathe daily, reveals survey

national

This and many more interesting details about the lives of the graduating batch get revealed in the IIT-B Seniors Survey

Representational Image

Almost 50 per cent students at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) have never dated, and among those who have, 52 per cent have had partners outside campus. Those who have not dated said that it's mostly because they have not had the courage to ask anyone out during their stay on campus.

While 67.7 per cent of students have never had sex, around 14 per cent have had an active sex life. These and many more such interesting details form the new 'Seniors Survey' report, that has been published by Insight, the student media body of IIT-B.

The online survey, that went on from March to April, was taken by 900 students of the graduating batch of the degree course. The questions were on academics, extra-curricular activities, quality of life inside campus and more personal details like sexual orientation, relationship, sex life and social life. Of the 900 students surveyed, 200 answered the questionnaire completely, based on which the report has been published.

Aparajeya Dash, chief editor of Insight, told mid-day, "The objective is to throw light on understanding what the graduating batch has to say about how the institute has impacted in shaping their personality. We have also started a 'freshers' survey' to gauge what kind of expectations they have from the institute. The broader objective here is to eventually have a detailed documentation of the wider perspective of what the students are saying when they enter the institute and what is it that they have to contribute when they pass out."

A few revelations

* Only 17.8% students have academics as their first priority

* 39.8% admitted to be sincere about studies but could not reach their potential

* 50% students have indulged in cheating, in some form or the other

* 39% students have friends among the opposite sex

* 68% students have indulged in casual alcohol consumption

* 80% started drinking alcohol after coming in to the institute

* 34% students bathe daily, while 53.6%, every two-three days. And, 1.6% said they would only when told it's high time by their peers

* 13.5% consulted a counsellor for mental health woes during their stay in the institute.

* 90% students listed Powai Lake boat house as their favourite hangout spot

