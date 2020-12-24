Mumbai: Only establishments outside CZs can resume immediately

Major cities in the state have amusement parks inside their limits or outside their boundaries such as EsselWorld here. Representation pic

However, there was no clarity on allowing water parks (part of amusement parks with water sports) in which hundreds of people are allowed in groups at the same time. Representatives of amusement parks, where water sports is a major attraction, had petitioned the government to restart their activities, as restrictions on other similar activities were lifted a long time back. With resorts, hotels, restaurants, bars, hill stations, etc. thrown open to the people in a phased manner, amusement parks continued to suffer losses despite revellers being allowed free movement on the highways and outdoors. Major cities in the state have amusement parks inside their limits or outside their boundaries, with Mumbai and Pune having the most of such facilities.

The Home (Ports) Department will issue the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for water sports. The Tourism Department will have the SOP ready for entertainment and amusement parks, including indoor entertainment activities.

Low-key Christmas

The state government has put several restrictions on Christmas celebrations. It has capped the attendance for prayer in the church at 50 and wants a choir of not more than 10 singers. The SOP also says that the choir singers should have individual microphones.

Sanitization of the church before and after mass would be mandatory. Wearing masks, physical distancing and availability of sanitizers is compulsory. Senior citizens and children below 10 years of age have been advised to stay home. Organisers should hold online mass for the people who stay home, says the notification issued on Wednesday.

No commercial stalls would be allowed on the church premises. Religious processions are not to be allowed. Churches have been asked to arrange physical distancing for devotees to watch the crib and nativity scenes. People have been asked to avoid gatherings in the streets. Fireworks will not be allowed.

The state has asked the community to hold thanks-giving mass at or before 7pm instead of the midnight of December 31. The notification said the government expected the Christian community to follow all other communities which were very low-key in celebrating their festivals during the pandemic.

