Mumbai: Only live broadcast from Chaityabhoomi on December 6, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to conduct a live broadcast and give online access to Chaityaboomi to observe the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6. Every year, lakhs of people gather at Shivaji Park to commemorate the death anniversary. But, owing to the pandemic and the possibility of a second wave, the civic body will not provide any civic amenities to followers at Shivaji Park, this year.

Like every year, flowers will be showered by helicopter at Chaityabhoomi on the day of Mahaparinirvana. "However, it will not be possible to provide any civic amenities to followers at Shivaji Park on Mahaparinirvana Day this year," said Sanjeev Jaiswal, additional commissioner, BMC. Instead, the BMC will give online access so that everyone can pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar without coming to Chaityabhoomi.

The BMC had also not allowed most other festivals to be celebrated and had put strict restrictions on festivals like Ganeshotsav in the backdrop of the pandemic.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news