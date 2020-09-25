Mumbai: Orphan students won't have to vacate hostels

Orphans staying in hostels run by the state's Social Welfare Department can finally heave a sigh of relief. Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde on Thursday assured these students that they won't be forced to vacate, and that the department will provide them food as well.

mid-day had on Wednesday reported that students at various such hostels were asked to vacate the premises amid the pandemic. With nowhere else to go, students were on the brink of homelessness, also because they had spent all their savings on food as the department had closed the canteens after most students moved to their hometown during the lockdown. Those who stayed put were waiting to get admission to higher courses, but it has been delayed due to a delay in the entire academic year.

"We met the social justice minister at Mantralaya today, along with students, and have been assured that no orphan will have to vacate the room now. MP Supriya Sule also listened to the students' concerns and accompanied us for the talk with minister Munde," said Ajay Tapkir, spokesperson of Prahar Students' Organisation that is helping nine students.

The organisation said it's the government's responsibility to help these candidates struggling to get higher education for a good future.

Anjali Pandit, one of the students staying at Mulund's Mukta Salve Girls' Hostel, said, "I hope to receive the assurance in writing as well, so that we can live without stress. Managing food is one thing, but not having a place to stay would have made our lives difficult amid the prevailing health crisis."

