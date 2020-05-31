Mumbai, other red zones will have to wait for state orders

The Maharashtra government is expected to issue revised orders after studying the MHA guidelines. Pic/Satej Shinde

While the Centre's fresh guidelines give a breather to non-containment zones in the country, red zones like Mumbai would have to wait for a little longer till the state government eases restrictions.

The aim of Unlock 1 is to resume more economic activities. However, the states have been asked to follow existing guidelines to tackle COVID-19 till more instructions follow.

Similar to the previous four lockdowns, the Maharashtra government will ask local authorities such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demarcate containment zones by considering guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry and assessment of local health crisis.

The state government is expected to issue revised orders after studying the MHA guidelines and assessing the ground reality. The BMC would decide for Mumbai. Similar exercise would be conducted for red zones that the government will define in its new orders.

What continues to remain shut

. International air travel of passengers

. Operation of metro rail

. Gymnasiums/swimming pools

. Entertainment parks

. Theatres

. Bars and auditoriums

. Assembly halls and similar places

. Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/ and other large congregations

