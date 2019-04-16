Mumbai: Over 100 sanitary pad vending machines to be installed for women police officers

national

Action Committee Against Unfair Medical Practices along with the Brihan Mumbai police have launched a project "Smart Maitrin". Under this project, as many as 140 sanitary pad machines will be installed at 93 police stations across Mumbai

Representational picture

As part of a police welfare scheme, Mumbai Police, along with an NGO, are set to install over 100 sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators for women police officers across the city.

Action Committee Against Unfair Medical Practices along with the Brihan Mumbai police have launched a project "Smart Maitrin". Under this project, as many as 140 sanitary pad machines will be installed at 93 police stations across the city.

"Women constitute nearly 20 per cent of the total police force in Mumbai. This should be the basic facility at the workplace, as periods are natural and unpredictable," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Niyati Thakkar told ANI.

Last week, one such vending machine was installed in the police headquarters. The machine was unveiled by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and his wife.

"I hope other public and private organizations also come up with this facility for women at their workplace," Thakkar added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates