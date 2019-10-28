MENU

Mumbai: Over 140 more BEST buses on Bhaubeej day

Updated: Oct 28, 2019, 12:11 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

Buses and bus inspectors will specially be deployed outside crowded railway stations to encourage public transport

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
This picture has been used for representational purposes only

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has decided to run 146 additional buses on Bhau Beej day (which falls on Tuesday) to cater to the crowds visiting relatives and friends.

“On the day of Bhaubeej, 146 additional services will be operated on the roads of Mumbai city, Eastern and Western suburbs, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Matheran Chowk (Thane), Kopari (Thane), Cadbury Junction (Thane), Retibunder, Kalva, Navi Mumbai, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Nerul, Airoli, Ghansoli and Belapur CBD among others,” a note from BEST deputy spokesperson Manoj Varade said.

Buses and bus inspectors will specially be deployed outside crowded railway stations to encourage public transport. The BEST has recently inducted small AC buses in its fleet so that more and more commuters could switch to BEST buses. In the next few months, the BEST Undertaking will be adding 1,000 such AC and non-AC mini buses.

These buses with a capacity of 21-seating and seven standing passengers were inaugurated last month. The BEST plans to run these on feeder routes, connecting large housing societies with railway stations and Metro stations, offering last-mile connectivity to commuters.

