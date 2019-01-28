Mumbai: Over 1600 students participated in Jashn-e-Rizvi-Annual fest

festivals

Students from 105 colleges across Mumbai and Thane participated in the fest

Rizvi Education Society's, Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce celebrated the Jashn-E-Rizvi, its annual fest with grandeur and pomp from 19th January to 21st January 2019.

Jashn-E-Rizvi was carefully conceptualized by Adv.(Mrs.) Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi (Director, Rizvi Education Society).This year Jashn-E-Rizvi hosted 'The International Sufi Rang Festival' in collaboration with Chishty foundation, Ajmer. The international fest witnessed performances by Shahi Qawwal of Dargah Ajmer Sharif-Mohammed Wasim Chishty, Duff Artist –Mahmood Raza Qadri, Marathi Qawwali by Sangam Kasare, Zikr-E-Ali by Al Haj Shabbir Barkati Habsi and Al Haj Faruq Barkati Habsi. International artists, Whirling Dervishes and Sufi Band from Iran and Turkey enthralled the audience with their live performance.

Rubina Akthar Hasan Rizvi, Director of Rizvi Education Society stated, "Jashn-E-Rizvi this year was special as it made its comeback after two years in memory of Late. Abis Akhtar Rizvi. The fest was an amalgamation of activities. We made sure that no department or activity was left out and a dedicated social awareness corner was set to engage youth with contemporary issues".

The fest witnessed many special Personalities like Dr. Amit Karkhanis (Director, Dr. Tvacha and skin care expert for Femina Miss India), Shashant Shah (Director-Chalo Delli Fame), Jaswinder Singh ( Playback Singer), Mustafa Burmawalla (Lead Actor-Machine Fame), Rehman (Artist and Comedian), Pervez Khan (Seventh dan black belt of Taekwondo), Sufi Syed (International Model & Actor)and Sajid Khan ( Film Director).

Incharge Principal Dr (Mrs.) Anjum Ara Ahmad along with her Jashn-E-Rizvi team worked hard day in and day out under the leadership of the Director Advocate ( Mrs.) Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi to make this event a successful event.

It is the first time that Dept. of Law, Mumbai University in collaboration with Dept. of Lifelong Learning and Extension organized 'Legal Awareness Camp'. Practicing advocates and P.G Law students conducted the programme to cover social causes such as prevention of drink and drive, environment protection, policies against sexual harassment, anti-ragging, cyber laws and constitutional laws. The programme, first of its kind in Mumbai was encouraged by Dr. Rajeshwari Varhadi (HOD, Dept. of Law, Mumbai Univ.). Holistic Health management was encouraged via a camp by Dr. Trupti Barchha and Dr. Hemal Barchha (Medical Practitioners and Wellness Experts of Kurves and Smiles) on 20th Jan, 2019.

The Science Corner also saw huge participation from various colleges with events like Floral Rangoli, Shibori and Live Projects. The last day of the fest saw live band Paradigm Shift and Humming Birds playing captivating music and performances by various in-house artists. Stone Art artist Shahina Gandhi also showcased her work at the fest.

About 105 colleges took part in this grand fest which saw more than 1600 students participating in the various events. The main sponsors for the event were ICICI Bank and Delhi Darbar. More than 10,000 people became a part of Jashn-E-Rizvi fest and next year the college envisions making it even bigger and grander.

