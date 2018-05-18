Mumbai: Over 36,000-page charge sheet filed in multi-crore cheating case involving DSK

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Pune police, investigating the multi-crore cheating case involving DS Kulkarni, 67, popularly known as DSK



Representation pic

The Pune police have filed a charge sheet of more than 36,000 pages against the businessman and builder who allegedly duped investors and cheated people to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, and 12 others.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Pune police, investigating the multi-crore cheating case involving DS Kulkarni, 67, popularly known as DSK, has arrested three more persons, including two relatives associated with the company on charges of siphoning off depositors' money. DSK and his wife Hemanti are currently lodged in Yerwada central prison. The duo were arrested on February 5. On Tuesday, three other relatives were arrested by police, namely Kedar Vanjpe, DSK's older brother's son-in-law; his wife Sai, and Dhananjay Pachpor, DSK Group's former chief operating officer.

The charge sheet was brought in four police cars and it is of 36,875 pages. Assistant Commissioner of Police, EOW, Nilesh More, who is investigating the case, said, "Kulkarni and his wife are accused of duping over 2,500 investors of Rs 2000 crore over years.

According to a complaint filed with the EOW by one of the depositors, investors put in lakhs of rupees in a deposit scheme of DSK Developers, but neither received the interest nor the principal amount. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC comprising 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), fraud and offences under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act and also under Prize Chit and Money Circulation Act."

