Mumbai: Over 50 percent trees transplanted at Aarey for Metro work dead

Environmentalist slams MMRCL for shoddy transplantation and 'long list of lies'

Dead transplanted trees at Aarey Colony

As many as 523 trees from the 993 that were transplanted due to the ongoing Metro work at Aarey Colony have died. This was discovered by the HC-appointed team during a recent inspection.

Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena visited eight sites in the colony where the trees were transplanted. "All I can say is that people with limited or close to zero knowledge are carrying out the transplantation and post-care. Even hardy trees like Pipal, which grow anywhere, are dying at the hands of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL). Only 470 trees have survived." He also alleged that this once again proves that MMRCL did not take care of the saplings. "Let's also not forget that MMRCL had promised to get the world's best arborist (tree doctor) from Singapore, even claiming it would pay him Rs 2 lakh a month. These are just some of the lies from MMRCL's long list, Bhathena added.

According to the green activists, Monday was the seventh and last day of the inspection. "The team that conducted inspection comprises an HC officer along with his two staff members and MMRCL representatives. I was part of the team on behalf of Nina Verma, the petitioner," said Bhathena.

mid-day had reported in August how the 50 trees MMRCL had transplanted at Aarey with much pomp, after uprooting them from SEEPZ and MIDC areas, for Metro III work, have been dying quiet deaths. A nature lover has alleged that almost half of these trees are nearly dead.

Local residents and environment lovers, who have been opposing the Metro car depot inside Aarey Milk Colony, have been alleging for a long time that the transplantation is nothing but hogwash. Over the years it has been seen that the survival rate of trees removed for infra projects and transplanted in various locations is very poor.

