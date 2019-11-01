Mumbai: Owners on hunt for pet dogs missing since Diwali

It has been dark rather than bark for several owners who are hunting for their pet dogs. The anguished owners have lost their canines who bolted, scared by firecrackers and subsequently got separated from them.

There is Kalu, a stray dog who was being treated for eye cancer at Yoda Centre in Khar. Said Amit Pathak who is founder of Awaaz, Voice of Stray Animals, "Kalu was startled by firecracker noise." Pooja Sakpal, co-founder of Yoda said, "Kalu jumped on to the kitchen platform and from there out of the kitchen window of the centre on Diwali night, though we are on the first floor. He has been missing since. His eyes are distinctive, they have cancerous growths."

Jenai Dalal's dog Trix has gone from her building in Mazagaon since Diwali. Jenai said, "Trix lives in the building compound. On October 28 morning he ran away, scared by crackers." The search has taken the family to Mazagaon Dockyard and beyond. "We have been posting pictures on social media. I got calls saying Trix was spotted in Mahim, in Kandivali...," finished Jenai.

Bhayander's Niti Bakshi is looking for her dog Pinky. She bolted out of the house on Diwali when the door was open only for a few minutes. Said Niti, "We thought she was under the bed when crackers started at 9 pm, it was only two hours later that we realised Pinky had run away." Niti's family has even gone to an animal communicator to help them find her. Telepathic communicator Akshaya Kawle said, "I can say she is hiding underneath cars to be safe."

The rush at Churchgate station seems to have swallowed dog Bella. Owner Tvarita Vemuri took her for a walk at 6.30 pm during Diwali. Said Vemuri, "Firecrackers went off and Bella broke her leash and ran towards Eros. I have been consulting animal psychics in my hunt for Bella."

Doofus is back!

Tarshia Dutta and Gayatri Adivarekar, Worli residents had been looking for their dog Doofus who bolted from their building scared by firecrackers. On Thursday morning, a liftman called Janardhan found him. He had a copy of a poster of the missing Doofus in his pocket. He spotted the dog outside the Sadanand restaurant at Worli and called out to him, saying 'Soofi' instead of Doofi. Doofus obeyed and so he took him to a safe place and called the owners. Janardhan said he had lost his son in September to a snake bite. He said he understands what it is like to lose a child be it a dog or human.

