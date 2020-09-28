Mumbai: Oxford vaccine trial begins at Nair Hospital today

After KEM Hospital, Nair Hospital is all set to begin the Oxford vaccine trial with four candidates on Monday. Meanwhile, the screening process for more candidates is underway at both hospitals.

As part of the trial, Nair Hospital will have 100 participants while KEM hospital will have 150. Nair Hospital's dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal said that so far, around 50 people who had registered for the trial have been screened. "After carrying out RT PCR and antibody tests, we have found 19 eligible candidates who fit the criteria for the trial. Three of them are women. We will start with four candidates for the vaccine trial," he said, adding that one of the four will receive a placebo.

Senior civic officials said that 10 more people were screened at KEM Hospital on Sunday. "We have selected four candidates who are eligible for the trial. They will receive a dose of the vaccine on Monday," said the official. The trial started at KEM Hospital two days ago with three candidates who received the dose of the vaccine. They were kept for observation for an hour before they were sent home.

