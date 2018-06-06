Mumbai: Parel station's new platform to be open from June 10

Addressing a press conference, D K Sharma, CR general manager, said, "We will try to open up the new platform for commuters on June 10."



Parel station

Even though the new platform at Parel station would be opened on June 10, work on the foot-over-bridge connecting it to the Western Railway (WR) section is yet to be completed. In order to help commuters have easy access to the WR section, the CR authorities would make a temporary arrangement for connecting the old and new platforms.

Addressing a press conference, D K Sharma, CR general manager, said, "We will try to open up the new platform for commuters on June 10." Explaining the project, divisional railway officials said the existing Parel slow-line platform 2 would continue to cater to CSMT-bound trains, while the new one would be for the Kalyan-bound trains. This will split the crowd and ease the pressure on both the platforms. The track in between the two platforms would cater to the Parel Terminus.

Railway officials said that since work on the bridge connecting the WR section was pending, commuters would not be able to use it for going to the Elphinstone Road side from the new platform.

"We will facilitate movement of commuters between the old and new platforms so that they can have easy access to the old bridge to go to the WR side," a senior official said. He further said, "The main aim is to reduce the load on the Dadar Terminus and provide relief to commuters at Parel. The new platform will only be used for slow trains."

