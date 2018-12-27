Mumbai: Parents brave crowds to drop kids to Dadar's Antonio Da Silva High School

national

Antonio Da Silva High School is located in Dadar, an area that is always jampacked with traffic and people; the proximity to popular spots such as Siddhivinayak temple adds to the chaos on certain days

The 148-year-old Antonio Da Silva High School in Dadar West has been witness to the ever increasing traffic around it. When the hub of Dadar attracted vendors to sell various kinds of goods, and the market grew, the hustle bustle around the school increased and with it rose the traffic chaos. The parents of students at the school have to brave the crowds to drop them to the institute and pick them up.

It is the presence of traffic marshals in front of the school, which has kept its buses, taxis and other vehicles moving. The school has a compound to accommodate parents who come to pick their children, so they need not wait on the road. Parents are happy that they are allowed to park their two-wheelers near the school while they pick up or drop their kids. Many prefer to take public transport such as BEST buses or trains. However the parking of the buses on an arterial road during the school leaving hours adds to woes of commuters.



Due to the presence of traffic personnel around the school, four wheelers are not allowed to stop in front of its gate, which is exactly at the turn towards Dadar station. As the spot is always busy since it is a market area, there is hardly any space to walk.

There are several popular locations in and around Dadar that pull in the crowds such as the Siddhivinayak temple; the proximity of the school to the station also keeps the area near it busy. Parents and locals pointed out that on Tuesdays the traffic and crowds increase. Many people walk on Tuesday from the station to the temple. When this happens at the same time as the school leaving hours, the area gets crowded.

Major Problems

. Buses parked outside the school after it is over

. Regular heavy traffic around Dadar station that adds to the problems of parents

. Hawkers thronging the footpath outside school

