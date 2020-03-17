Mumbai: Parsi priest dies of burns sustained during prayer

Mobed (priest) Ervad Nozer B Vajifdar (71) passed away on Monday morning at Bhatia Hospital of burn injuries. His Jama (priestly gown) caught fire while he was offering prayers on Saturday (Hormuzd Roj) during prayers at Aslaji Agiary, in the Congress House lane, V P Road located near Queen Mary School. Vajifdar lived at Gamadia Colony in Tardeo.

Sources said Vajifdar was rushed to Bhatia Hospital, however, he passed away as a result of complications following the burn injuries.

Dinshaw Mehta, prominent community member terming the mishap as a tragedy of huge proportions said, "Many are in shock right now. The jamas are made of thin mulmul material and usually, priests are very careful but this is an unfortunate accident."

Gustad Irani, Vajidar's childhood friend said, "He suffered at least 40 per cent burns. His stomach and chest area were badly affected. Despite the injuries, he walked into a taxi and was rushed to Bhatia Hospital. On Sunday night, he spoke to us briefly. But on Monday morning we got a call that he had taken a turn for the worse. He passed away at approximately 8.30 am. He was my childhood friend and I will always cherish the fun weekends we spent together along with other friends at my farm in Dahanu," Irani finished emotionally.

The community has claimed that there have been at least three to four such incidents where priests have perished of complications following burn injuries after their jamas have caught fire.

