Mumbai: Parsis celebrate enthronement of Holy Fire at building in Dadar

At the enthronement ceremony at Della Tower. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Della Tower in Dadar Parsi Colony celebrated a major moment on Thursday evening, with the Dadgah Saheb (Holy Fire) being enthroned on the ground floor of the building.

When mid-day visited the building, architect-designer of Della Tower Jimmy Mistry, was caught up in a whirlwind of arrangements. Multi-tasking Mistry said of his initiative, pointing to panels in the building which have stunning Persian frescoes, "I want this fire to draw in the millennials, the younger people of our faith, like this young man just back from the USA [pointing to a youngster], many of whom fail to find a connect between contemporary life and the faith."



Ervad Dr Ramiyar Karanjia, Vada Dasturji Dr Firoze Kotwal, Jimmy Mistry, Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor and Vada Dasturji Cyrus Noshirwan Dastur

Parsi pride

The Akshardham temple was my inspiration," said Mistry. "When I visited the temple, I felt proud of being Indian. I want Parsis to feel that same fierce, moving pride when they visit this building, replete with the history of the religion," added Mistry. The architect dismissed the whispers about whether a Holy Fire in a residential building will stop youngsters from going to fire temples. "Earlier, many homes had a holy fire inside, did that mean Parsis stopped going to fire temples? Critics will continue to carp," said Mistry, who added that, "in one year, I will build an exhibition centre and mini museum here."



Parsi youngsters at the ceremony

Mobile moment

The Della Tower building has already become a selfie-point for several Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and younger Parsis. "With my museum-cum-exhibition centre, I want the building to be a bigger draw than ever, a learning centre for the faith," he said.

Visitor Rayomand Irani countered with a "why not?" when told that some were asking why a holy fire was placed in a residential building. Fitness guru Mickey Mehta, dressed in T-shirt as pink as the Falooda he was cooling off with, said, "Like gyms create an environment conducive to working out, temples create an atmosphere conducive to spirituality. I am not a very religious person, but I am a spiritual person. It is religion though that gives one a spiritual dimension. My message to people is religion should be maximised, spirituality should be optimised…" adding cheekily, "and people should get Mickeyized."

The atmosphere

Coolers kept the attendees from wilting as the Dadgah Saheb was enthroned by Vada Dasturji Dr Firoze Kotwal, Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor and Vada Dasturji Cyrus Noshirwan Dastur, head priests of the community. Prayers began and the mood changed from social to solemn. Even though not of the faith, one could feel a stirring of the soul, as the fire was enthroned.

