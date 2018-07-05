Search

Mumbai: Passenger carrying USD 1, 48,500 arrested at Mumbai airport

Jul 05, 2018, 18:36 IST | ANI

Bhupendrasingh Moolsingh was flying to Dubai from Jet Airways with the cash being cleverly concealed in the cardboard of two rolls

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport arrested a passenger for possessing cash worth USD 1, 48,500.

The passenger, Bhupendrasingh Moolsingh was flying to Dubai from Jet Airways.

"Based on officers of Air Intelligence Unit, the passenger was intercepted and US$ 1, 48,500 (Rs. One crore eight thousand nine hundred only) was recovered from his baggage. The cash was cleverly concealed in the cardboard of two rolls," an official from AIU said.

"During the probe, the passenger admitted on carrying the currency for monetary consideration," the official added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

