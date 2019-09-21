Mumbai: Passengers can avail express pickup and delivery of food at International Airport

The GVK Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which is managing the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had earlier announced about the introduction of order-ahead food services, The order-ahead food services are now live with phase 2 of its technological expansion at the Mumbai airport. The enhanced facility will allow passengers to order food ahead of their flight, multi-order on a singular invoice, express pickup, scan to order (without download) and delivery at boarding gates through a mobile application, QR codes scan and kiosk setup.

Also Read: Photos: Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport completes five years

Through the commencement of phase 2 of the food technology, passengers travelling via the Mumbai International Airport will now experience convenient and express pick up at the food counters or smart delivery at the boarding gates which will allow them to carry hot food as they board their flight. The mobile app called 'GrabbnGo' opens up in the mobile browser for flyers using both android and iOS phones.

Expediting the delivery and cutting the wait time by nearly half, the enhanced food technology services at the Mumbai International Airport is curated and customised according to the research undertaken by MIAL from time to time. Learning from the research on the passengers' dilemma on frequent flyers skipping meals during the journey, queuing time at security/bag drop, limited food choices or the hurry to reach the next destination upon arrival - passengers are limiting their food intake and thereby encouraging irregular eating habits during travel.

Therefore, understanding the passenger dynamics and fostering efficient services, phase 2 of the food technology would address the apprehensions of the passengers by enhancing their flying experience and providing them with maximum delight.

Also Read: Mumbai airport ranked third for 'service quality'

Speaking about the newest entrant among the many ground-breaking initiatives undertaken by the Mumbai Airport, MIAL spokesperson said, "Being one of the best airports in the world, passenger centricity, and robust service is what makes MIAL different from our competitors. The airport is busy with passengers throughout the day. Through our study we have learnt that the passenger dynamics and their choices are constantly changing. With the introduction of phase 2 of the food technology, passengers can now pre-order their meals and have it delivered at their boarding gates or self-picked from the express counters with minimum wait time. Introduction of such service is first of its kind at Mumbai and we take pride in offering the same to our patrons."

Experiencing food technology, the service is digitally connecting the airport to the passengers. The multi-order feature will benefit the passengers by helping them order from multiple food outlets under one invoice. This will not only cut short their wait time but would also allow them to try a range of other services and facilities at the airport. Likewise, the food delivery at the boarding gates by the delivery executives will be done using special electric scooters, resulting in faster distribution while simultaneously supporting green practices.

Also Read: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport declared 'Best Airport by Size and Region'

The technology developed by GrabbnGo allows stores to receive the order through their patented JITO (Just in Time Order) algorithm, pushing the order to the store on a priority basis, enabling passengers to continue on to other engagements. This ensures that passengers get their food hot and fresh. Furthermore, this service also lets passengers collect their orders at the special dedicated express pickup counters at the outlets.

As one of the most appreciated and awarded airports in the world, the Mumbai International Airport only aims at providing world-class services and facilities as per international standards to passengers across the country. Guaranteeing through its state-of-the-art facilities for its growing passengers, MIAL understands their requirements and need for efficiency, comfort and better technological advancements.

Thus, the airport makes it a point to regularly enhance its infrastructure and through timely enhancement in its operations and service brings new and innovative changes to meet the increasing passenger inflow demand. Through the introduction of GrabbnGo's technology, the airport is sure to bring positive delight to the travellers and sustain its promise to ease the travel of the patrons flying via Mumbai.

Also Read: Mumbai Airport named world's best for quality service

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates