Mumbai: Passengers complain of bad food Tejas express, second case in a week under IRCTC west

In the second incident in less than a week, at least 25 passengers on board Central Railway's (CR) Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express were served stale food for dinner on Saturday night. Ironically, the western region IRCTC is set to run its hi-end private train run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai later this week.

According to sources, passengers of C 12 coach complained that the mixed vegetable served for dinner was stale and that the IRCTC supervisor changed the food as soon as it was brought to his notice.

Central Railway's Chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the incident. While speaking to mid-day, he said that there has been a three-fold action in the case. "The IRCTC has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the caterer. Also, a show-cause notice for termination of the contract has also been issued and further action will be taken against the supervisor of the coach for not monitoring and tasting the food."

The chief PRO further assured that instructions have been issued to ensure such an incident is not repeated. Sources said that the food was packed piping hot at the Chiplun base kitchen and loaded onto the train, which led to problems.

The Tejas Express has been touted as India's first semi-high speed fully air-conditioned train Introduced by Indian Railways. It features modern onboard facilities with doors that are operated automatically.

