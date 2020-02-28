Mumbai: Passengers have narrow escape after excavator brings down fencing wall on rail tracks

Passengers of a Goregaon local train had a narrow escape after an excavator bringing down an old and abandoned public toilet near Jogeshwari brought down the fencing wall on the rail tracks even as the train was approaching.

The train's motorman SA Pradhan applied emergency brakes and halted the train just in the nick of time.

WR officials said they had seized the excavator machine and warned BMC officials against undertaking any work near tracks without proper blocks & permission from railways.

The train was detained between 12:33 pm to 12:45 pm and left after the track was cleared. CR officials said that it was the presence of mind of the motorman because of which a major disaster was averted.

WR officials said that there are elaborate plans and standard operating procedures to be followed in case one needs to do work near railway tracks, one of which is taking proper blocks where trains could be diverted during such work.

