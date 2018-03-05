Mumbai: Patient lands in ICU after jumping off Bandra hospital's toilet

The man was rushed to the ICU by hospital staff and security personnel on the ground floor

In an unfortunate incident a 35-year-old man was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of KB Bhabha hospital in Bandra (W), after he jumped out of the hospital's fifth floor toilet. The man was undergoing treatment for several ailments, before he took the drastic step on Sunday afternoon.

The patient, identified as Kurshid Mohammed, was initially admitted to the hospital with diabetic acidosis after he consumed excessive amounts of alcohol. He underwent treatment at the Bhabha hospital for six days before attempting suicide.

Mohammed worked at a garment shop in Bandra. A report in the Times of India quotes senior inspector Pandit Thakare at the Bandra police station as having stated, "Mohammed’s family, waiting outside the toilet, got suspicious when he did not come out for few minutes. They called the attendant, who checked the toilet, and found that Mohammed had jumped from the toilet window."

The man was rushed to the ICU by hospital staff and security personnel on the ground floor. He is reported to have sustained several fractures and serious injuries to his head.

The TOI report also quotes medical superintendent Dr P Jadhav as having commented on Mohammed's condition, stating, "He injured himself badly. He sustained a head injury, fracture of the femur and upper right arm. He is on the ventilator and is critical." The police are further investigating the matter.

