Mumbai: Patients at quarantine centre get Independence Day surprise

The BMC-run quarantine facility at Laxmi Business Park, Andheri West in K West ward was in a festive and cheerful mood on Saturday as its 70 patients recuperating from COVID-19 joined the staff and doctors to mark the 74th Independence Day. The patients emerged on to the balconies wearing dresses in the colours of the tricolour, sang the national anthem and witnessed the flag-hoisting.

The event came as a surprise for the patients, planned by the doctors and staff at the 320-bed CCC2 (COVID Care Centre) facility. Dr Kusum Gupta, the doctor in charge of the facility said, "The surprise was planned by Dr Shamim Kamal, Dr Manisha Jadhav and myself. The patients were very happy excited. We gave them flags and asked them to gather on the balcony while the doctors, nurses, ward boys, security, housekeeping and other staff were present outside. We sang Vande Mataram, distributed jalebi and samosas. We were delighted and felt patriotic."

Patients must feel included

One of the patients, a 47-year-old housewife from Jogeshwari, said, "It felt exciting to be celebrating with everyone. I was happy we got to spend Independence Day together and sing the national anthem."

Dr Gupta explained that a celebration on an occasion such as I-Day was important for the patients. "I have seen families and friends maintaining a distance from the COVID-affected. Even your own people don't want to stand by you. So we doctors and staff chat with patients, make them feel included — this is important to maintain a happy and positive attitude," Dr Gupta said. The ward's assistant municipal commissioner, Vishwas Mote, said, "The Independence Day celebration helped boost patients' morale. They enjoyed themselves and shared happy moments with each other."

