Mumbai: Patients find worms in dinner served at Kalyan's COVID centre

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, patients admitted at a coronavirus centre in Kalyan were shocked to find worms in their dinner on Wednesday night. After the incident came to light, authorities of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) issued a notice to the food supply contractor and sought an explanation.

Also Read: COVID-19 centre cleaner nabbed for molesting 17-year-old patient

According to a report in Hindustan Times, insects were found in the food given to patients at the COVID-19 centre set-up at a high-rise in Kalyan.

Kamlakar Indulkar, a resident of Kalyan and shakha pramukh of Shiv Sena, was admitted at the centre on September 21 after testing positive for the deadly virus.

"I was not feeling well for three-four days, so I carried out the test at Rukmani Bai Hospital in Kalyan and was tested positive. The authorities themselves suggested that I get admitted in the COVID centre," Indulkar said.

He added, "On Wednesday night after we received dinner, I was shocked to see worms in it. I thought it was only on my plate. But later everyone from more than 20 wards started complaining about the same. We approached the management and complained about the contractor."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Sanjay Jadhav, secretary of KDMC, said, "We had given notice to the contractor and asked him for an explanation for the bad food quality. We will take action. The dinner was distributed to around 40 patients on a single floor on Wednesday night. As soon as the insects were found, it was returned. Within an hour we re-arranged dinner for the patients. The hospital has around 700 patients and we see that proper food reaches them on time."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news