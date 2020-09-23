Mumbai: Pawandham gets nod to reopen COVID-19 centre

In the wake of the growing number of novel Coronavirus cases, the BMC has instructed Pawandham, the Jain temple at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli West, to once again set up the COVID-19 centre. The civic body had asked the management to shut down the facility just last month.

According to the BMC's letter to the Pawandham management, the COVID-19 centre at the temple will remain operational till October 31 and admit only asymptomatic patients without any comorbidities. However, the civic body said it won't pay the management to run the facility as it charges the patients. Run by parliamentarian Gopal Shetty, over 850 COVID-19 patients were successfully treated here.

Read latest updates on coronavirus from India and rest of the world

Shetty said, "I am happy that the BMC allowed us to restart the COVID-19 centre. Last month, it was ordered to not admit new patients. I have demanded that the BMC either take this centre under their control and provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients, or support the management financially. This was the best centre in Mumbai."

BMC Assistant Commissioner Bhagyashree Kapse of R-central ward told mid-day that they allowed the Pawandham management to restart the centre after receiving a request from Shetty. "However, we won't finance this COVID-19 centre as we did not need it. We already have a sufficient number of COVID-19 facilities in the city. Pawandham centre is charging patients Rs 1,000 per day."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news