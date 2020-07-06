Mumbai: Pedder Road resident's car hits traffic cop, badly injures him

A 40-year-old traffic constable sustained severe injuries after he was hit by a car while he was stationed at Cadbury junction near Mahalaxmi Temple to ensure smooth VIP movement on Friday. The Gamdevi police have arrested the driver, who lives at the servant quarter at his employer's house at Pedder Road.

Around 6.15 pm, constable Ajitrao Mhaske from the Tardeo traffic division was crossing the road to assist his colleagues when a Honda Jazz hit him. He sustained a head injury after falling on the road, said sources in the traffic police department.

"We were all busy regulating the traffic for VIP movement. A car came from Bhulabhai Desai Road and hit Mhaske. After the car dashed Mhaske, he fell down and his head hit the road. He started bleeding, and his left hand and shoulder were severely injured," a traffic constable told mid-day.

"While some of us rushed to help Mhaske to Jaslok hospital, others stopped the driver, Jatashankar Ballu Yadav, 35, who was travelling with his employer, Ankit Sheth," the sources said.

Inspector Balasaheb Chavanke of the Tardeo traffic police station said, "Mhaske got four stitches on his head and his left hand has been fractured in the accident."

Mhaske is still at the hospital, but is out of danger, police said.

Gamdevi police have registered a case of rash driving against Yadav under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal code and the Motor Vehicles Act. They have also seized the car and further investigation is underway.

