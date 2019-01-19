Mumbai: Pervert nabbed for sprinkling 'burning' adhesive on women at Andheri

crime

mid-day had reported about how women had suffered mysterious burns in their thighs while walking on the foot overbridge at Andheri in Mumbai

Both women felt the burn while they were passing through this bridge at Andheri station, which connects to the Metro

Close to a month after several women complained of suffering from a strange burn on their legs at the Andheri railway station, the Andheri GRP on Friday morning nabbed the pervert who caused them. The accused has been identified as Ramvir Ramrup Chaudhari, 24, resident of Saki Naka. Chaudhari, a carpenter, sprinkled an adhesive on the women because he enjoyed causing them discomfort.

The incidents caused by Chaudhari started in December 2018, and mostly occurred on the bridge connecting Andheri railway station to the Metro station. The first such incidents were reported on December 13, 2018, when two women named Vedangi Laghate and Shradhha Mistry complained to the Andheri GRP about someone sprinkling a chemical on them which not only burnt a small portion of their clothes, but also gave a burning sensation on their skin.



The adhesive he splashed on women to watch them suffer

Back then, cops had filed a case against unknown person(s) under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code. mid-day reported the incidents on December 18, 2018, in 'Two women suffer mysterious burns at Andheri station'.

Glued to it

After registering the case, cops sent the complainants' clothes to the Kalina forensic lab. Tests revealed that an adhesive called 'Flex Kwik', which is mostly used by carpenters, had been used in the attack. Cops became more vigilant on the bridge, but they continued to receive complaints. "We had started keeping an eye on the bridge by deputing our staff in plain clothes. We then received five more complaints of the same kind from other women. The time of all the attacks was between 9 am to 10 am," said an officer from Andheri GRP.



Ramvir Ramrup Chaudhari

On January 18, Andheri resident Gayatri Andhan was walking on the same bridge around 9.20 am, when she felt as if someone had sprinkled a chemical on her back. "She immediately looked back and found a boy in 20s with a white bottle in his hand and staring at her. She immediately shouted at him and asked him to stop," said another GRP officer, adding, "At the same time, a Nirbhaya squad deputed to nab the culprit was alerted. He nabbed this boy red-handed." The accused identified himself as Ramvir Ramrup Chaudhari, who resides in Lalitabai Chawl in Chandivli. He said he works in furniture workshop in Lower Parel.

Love to see them cry

"Chaudhari hasn't studied much. He regularly travels on the same route, taking the Metro from Sakinaka and then taking a local train to reach Lower Parel. One day at the workshop, he accidently spilled some chemical on his hand and found that it was not only irritating, but also gave him a burning sensation," said told Pramod Babar, senior police inspector, Andheri GRP. "He told us that he did this act just for fun. He used syringes to sprinkle the adhesive and watch women suffer. We have booked him under sections 324, 326 (A) (acid throwing) of IPC."

Reacting to his arrest, Mistry said, "The attack left me with rashes on my thigh. I used to panic a lot after that because I passed through the same spot every day. My family and friends were also worried after the incident as they thought this was an acid or chemical attack. I'm happy the cops arrested him. Good he was caught before he attacked someone on their face."

