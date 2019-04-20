Mumbai: Picnic in the park

things-to-do

Get your family out for a fun-filled reunion in the sun

A fluid art session; (right) a child plays a life-size version of snakes and ladders

If you think of it, this city has never had a "picnic in the park" kind of culture. Strapped for space and the weather usually not permitting it, Mumbaikars are not used to going outdoors and soaking in the sun. Adding to the woes, now screens, meals and the couch pretty much sum up most of our weekends. That is what led the team at Elemeno Kids and Rotaract Club of HR College to conceptualise an exclusive weekend for families.

"A Walk in the Park is an inter-generational event where families can spend quality time interacting with each other and making the most of a regular weekend. There are so many activities that can be done to enhance the bond that we share with our family. And we certainly don't need apps for that," says Rahil Shah, co-founder, Elemeno Kids.



Rahil Shah and Keshav Marda

Conducted for two days, A Walk in the Park has been devised to ensure that there's something for everybody to do through the day. The sprawling premises ensure there is enough space for everyone in the family. "The age-relevant family treasure hunt is inclusive for everybody to contribute and enjoy while playing it. An array of workshops from perfume-making and fluid art, to zumba, boomwhackers, and dreamcatcher-making will have people from all age-groups engaged. There's a gaming arena which will host a bunch of interactive and life-size games that are perfect for laying down a friendly challenge," says Keshav Marda, co-founder Elemeno Kids.

Adding to the fun, there will be a boutique exhibition set in cabanas by the poolside where you can find a collection of hand-picked, quality-conscious and passionate exhibitors as well as a gourmet food zone to savour goodies through the day.

ON: April 27 and 28, 10.30 am to 5.30 pm (gates open at 10.30)

AT: One Avighna Park, Lower Parel.

ENTRY: Rs 1500 per family per day (food not included)

